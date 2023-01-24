East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

ERES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 64,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $139,000.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

