ECB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ECBK) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 24th

ECB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 24th. ECB Bancorp had issued 8,915,247 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $89,152,470 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ECB Bancorp’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ECB Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ECBK opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. ECB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECBK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

