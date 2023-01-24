ECB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ECBK) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 24th

ECB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 24th. ECB Bancorp had issued 8,915,247 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $89,152,470 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ECB Bancorp’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
ECB Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ECBK opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. ECB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp
ECB Bancorp Company Profile
ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ECB Bancorp (ECBK)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.