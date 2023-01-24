EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Target Price to $2.00

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDW Media Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IDW stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. IDW Media has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDW Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDW Media stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of IDW Media at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property.

