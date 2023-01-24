Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,724 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.73. The stock had a trading volume of 457,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.26.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

