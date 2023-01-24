Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Union worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 13,546.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 142.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,131,544 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

WU traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,210. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

