Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Up 4.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.58. Approximately 11,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 145,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

