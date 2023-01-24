Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Short Interest Update

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENCPW opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Energem has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Energem during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Energem by 517.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284,273 shares in the last quarter.

About Energem

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

