Energi One Day Volume Reaches $180,897.98 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Energi has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.66 million and $180,897.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00057531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025649 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,454,751 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

