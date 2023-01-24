Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $228.44 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.35.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

