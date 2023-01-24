Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.37). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,109.86% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at $39,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 65,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 1,236,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $5,330,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $5,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 638,405 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

