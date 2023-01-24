Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $206.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.13.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:EFX opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day moving average of $191.89. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $245.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,258,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

