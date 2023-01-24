Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $789,504.19

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $111.39 million and $789,504.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00007440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00387430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00761038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00097226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00575714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00189733 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,094,063 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.