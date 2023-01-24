ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stake Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of ESAB worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ESAB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ESAB by 71.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

