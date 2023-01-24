Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETTYF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

