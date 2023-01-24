Euler (EUL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Euler has traded up 12% against the dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $51.79 million and $1.71 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00022654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

