Evercore ISI Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average is $261.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

