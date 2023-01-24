Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

