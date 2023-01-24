Excalibur Management Corp Has $4.29 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.4% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 12,753,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,841,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

