Excalibur Management Corp Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

