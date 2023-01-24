ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.71.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $171.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 86.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $2,328,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $6,608,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

