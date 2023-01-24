Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Exro Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

EXROF opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Exro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXROF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Exro Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

