Fantom Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $349.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00410758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.00 or 0.28829172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00592372 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,773,237,346 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

