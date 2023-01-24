FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

FARO Technologies stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%.

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

