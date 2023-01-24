FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCBBF. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.85) to €17.20 ($18.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.70 ($18.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FCBBF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.70.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.