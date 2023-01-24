First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.
First Horizon has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE FHN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 2,031,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon
In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of First Horizon
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,824,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
