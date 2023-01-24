First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

First Horizon has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FHN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 2,031,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,824,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

