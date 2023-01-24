First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.