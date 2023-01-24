First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

