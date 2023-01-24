FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.08.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
FLT opened at $200.41 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
