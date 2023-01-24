Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

