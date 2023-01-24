Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

