Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.63) to €15.20 ($16.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

