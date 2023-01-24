Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $28,400,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,580. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

