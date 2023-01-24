Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.