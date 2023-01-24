Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 21,716 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 283.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

About STORE Capital

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.91.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

