Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 23,155 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,155 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

