Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 35,787 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,787 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

