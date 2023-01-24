Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 40,131 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,131 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

