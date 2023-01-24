Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRON opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 499,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 285,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

