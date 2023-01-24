Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Update

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,660.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Future from GBX 3,250 ($40.24) to GBX 2,600 ($32.19) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.31) to GBX 2,621 ($32.45) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.95) to GBX 2,560 ($31.69) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.95) to GBX 1,975 ($24.45) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Future has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

