GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

GATX Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.07. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). GATX had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. GATX’s payout ratio is 44.54%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GATX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

