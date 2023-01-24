Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 41,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,048. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $81.29 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

