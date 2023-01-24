Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.9 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.85. 365,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

