Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 13,361 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $52,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. 36,238,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,964,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

