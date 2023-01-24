Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $36,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.73. 417,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,170. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $299.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

