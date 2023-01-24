Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

EOG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,436. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

