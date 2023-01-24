Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.10 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,985 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. 5,406,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,325,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

