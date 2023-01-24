Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $26.22 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.