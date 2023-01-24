Glenview Trust Co Has $13.03 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,797. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.