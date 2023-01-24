Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,716,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

