Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $219.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $283.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.18.

